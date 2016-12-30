If there’s one thing you can count on in Seattle, it’s change.

Year in and year out, old things get torn down and new things get built. Pockets of the past persist, but new buildings mean more people — and the need to move those people within this ever-growing city.

These scenes from my 2016 illustrated journal show this dichotomy between past and future. The new streetcar on First Hill and construction of the Amazon orbs in the Denny Triangle represent the growth, while an old house in the Cascade neighborhood and a fisherman at Lake Washington evoke a simpler way of life that seems harder to find these days.

The new year brings change to these pages, too. This column wraps up my eighth year bringing you sketches and observations about life in Seattle every Saturday. As 2017 begins, I will be taking a break from producing Seattle Sketcher while continuing to contribute illustrations and graphics both in print and online in The Seattle Times.

Thank you for following along, and happy New Year!