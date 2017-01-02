A year full of disheartening news, 2016 got plenty of people involved in efforts to make life better. That’s an impulse to take forward in 2017.

I scrolled back through the last 12 months of columns, as journalists do this time of year, and thought I’d found mostly reasons for despair. But when I looked harder I saw something sparkle. I saw the light created by people pushing against challenges.

The news in any year can weigh on people, partly because we humans often focus on what’s wrong or dangerous. And that’s good — it’s why our species survives. We focus on the bad so that we can do something to prevent its awful consequences. But we weren’t made for a steady diet of negatives, so in this age we have to keep reminding ourselves that our actions make a difference.

It’s all right, even necessary, to feel sad, angry, disgusted, but it is not OK to quit trying to bring the light.

This past year I wrote often about the racial inequality and bias that keep this country from being its best. I wrote several columns about the harm that an irrational attachment to firearms causes. Homelessness was another frequent topic, along with economic inequality, and different efforts to help former prisoners adapt to life on the outside.

My first column of 2016 was about efforts at every level of government to put some restrictions on firearms and access to them, while dealing with an absolute political divide on the matter.

I returned to the problem in May because of a cluster of shootings and other gun-related incidences in Seattle, Shoreline, Des Moines and Federal Way, and then just a week later in a column about a gathering of neighbors in Seattle’s Rainier Beach area looking for solutions after another shooting there.

I wrote about the Orlando shootings committed by a man who, like so many others, should never have been able to legally buy a gun, and about police being killed by gunmen and about easy access to military-style weapons — and about the persistent work it’s going to take to stop the unnecessary harm that easy access to guns makes possible.

Race is always an issue. I tried in multiple columns to talk about the history that shaped the way race operates in the U.S. and continues to deeply affect people’s life prospects, and how in understanding that history we might work toward a better future.

Those columns were prompted by the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, the presidential campaign and disparities along racial lines in every aspect of American life.

I wrote about Asian Americans fighting to be seen and treated as whole people and fully American, rather than as stereotypes.

I wrote about the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has energized a broader movement for better treatment of Native Americans. And about the presidential recognition of Elouise Cobell, one of the heroines of recent efforts to get the government to meet its obligations to those Americans. She won a huge settlement against the government in 2009 in a case that other people saw as hopeless.

I wrote about Sharon Chang’s book, “Raising Mixed-Race: Multiracial Asian Children in a Post Racial World,” which explores a world that is still far from post-racial. The local writer/activist felt compelled to write the book that was missing when she was growing up, a book that would help mixed families navigate the very real impact of race on their lives.

Two books I explored in columns were National Book Award winners this year, and it is a sign of how critical the conversation is about race at this moment that both deal with it, though in very different ways.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis won for “March,” a trilogy in graphic-novel format that explores the Civil Rights Movement through his eyes as a participant at the center of that movement. It is a thoughtful, moving and humanizing window into what is sometimes required of citizens to make their country a more just one. Lewis was young when he got involved, and he didn’t think he had what it took to move a country forward. But what he had, integrity and stubborn determination, were exactly what was required.

His book is a reminder of how far we have come in overcoming overt racism, but also a reminder that we don’t get to rest without risking that progress.

A book by the young scholar Ibram Kendi, meanwhile, begins far in the past and travels forward to help Americans understand the deeply rooted structures and behaviors that hobble us still. Everyone should read “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” which shows how racism adapts to every anti-racist victory. Understanding that cycle is a necessary step toward ending it, and in doing so making all of our lives better.

We don’t all have to do the same thing, but we should all do something to add to the world.

Phil Davis, a retired teacher, joined protests against nuclear weapons. Entertainer Greg Bennick started his own project to aid Haiti because he couldn’t stand seeing the problems there and doing nothing.

I wrote about two local artists, Shawn Landis and Jodi Rockwell, who bought a house and turned it into a place where artists from other countries could live rent-free and work in Seattle for a few weeks. They didn’t wait to raise money or create an organization, they just jumped in.

Landis said he follows the punk principle that a person should, “Do what you can with what you got and hope the rest falls into place and space.”

I think that’s a good thought to carry into a new year.