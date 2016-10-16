Idaho green-energy company debuts solar panels you can walk, ride a bike and even drive on

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Scott Brusaw has a vision for the nation’s roads.

He thinks the solar-powered glass pavers his company makes could transform thousands of miles of pavement into a new energy source.

His business, Solar Roadways, recently unveiled its first public installation, in a downtown plaza in this northern Idaho resort town. It’s 150 square feet of hexagon-shaped solar panels that people can walk and bicycle on.

The company is working on proof that the panels, for which it has a patent, are strong enough and have enough traction to handle motor vehicles, including semitrailers.

“Our plan is to replace all the asphalt and concrete,” said Brusaw, noting concrete occupies more than 48,000 square miles in the United States. “If you cover it with solar panels, we can make three times our energy needs.”

Solar Roadways is among a growing number of companies embracing renewable energy as the United States aims to reduce carbon emissions by one-third from 2005 levels by 2030.

But it is the only business receiving federal highway-research money for solar road panels, part of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHA) efforts to fight climate change, said Doug Hecox, a spokesman for the agency in Washington, D.C.

Brusaw and his wife, Julie, aren’t the only ones eyeing roads and sidewalks as a potential energy source. A solar bike path was built in The Netherlands in 2014, and Germany and France have plans to build solar roads in the future.

The Brusaws hope to beat them into mass production. Incorporated in 2006, Solar Roadways has received three FHA grants, totaling $1.6 million, and funding from the state and a local economic-development agency.

It also drew 50,000 donors who raised $2.2 million on Indiegogo, a crowdsourcing site.

Solar Roadways has been testing the strength of its half-inch-thick glass by dropping 1-pound steel balls on it from a height of 8 feet, a standard test for concrete. So far, the tests have been successful, Brusaw said.

The glass has a traction surface that is equivalent to asphalt. In tests, vehicles are able to stop in the required distance, he said.

In strength tests, the panels can hold 250,000 pounds, three times the legal limit for a semitrailer.

They are made of tempered glass, weigh about 70 pounds each and contain lights that can be programmed to direct traffic or alert drivers to problems. Each hexagonal panel is about 31 inches point-to-point.

The panels contain microprocessors that allow them to communicate with each other, a central control station and vehicles. They also are designed to be easily replaced if damaged.

According to Solar Roadways, heat produced by the panels keeps roadways snow- and ice-free, improving winter driving safety.

The panels can now be used for sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

The next public installations will be in Baltimore and at a Route 66 rest area in Missouri, Scott Brusaw said. Both are surfaces for pedestrians.