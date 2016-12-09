The photo won first place in a national contest. Astronaut John Glenn, who died this week at 95, also signed a copy.

I was a 15-year-old photographer at Olympia High School when our marching band was invited to perform at the 1962 World’s Fair on May 11 in Seattle.

Our band performed (I played drums) in the morning, and we had the rest of the day to wander the fairgrounds, now known as the Seattle Center.

Still wearing my band uniform, with camera in hand, I came across a mob of photographers and journalists walking toward what’s now called the Pacific Science Center.

At the center of the crowd was astronaut John Glenn, who died this week at the age of 95.

I joined in the mob and tried to get a photo from the back of the crowd. Touring the center, he stopped in front of the space capsule that he had ridden into space to circle the Earth earlier that year. I was amazed how small the capsule was — not much bigger than a tin can, it seemed.

It was impossible to get to the front where Glenn was standing, so I had to do a “Hail Mary,” holding the camera over my head and guessing at the focus. The photo turned out well, and I later entered it in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

I got first place.

I sent a copy of the photo to Glenn later that year and he returned it, autographed.