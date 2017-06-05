“I do believe after these events, I have a purpose,” says knife-attack survivor in Portland as he speaks out against racism at a memorial service for others who died.

TIGARD, Ore. — Micah David-Cole Fletcher, the 21-year-old survivor of a transit-train knife attack that killed two other men, made a plea to fight racism in a Sunday evening talk at a Muslim community center memorial service in this Portland suburb.

Fletcher suffered a severe neck wound while two other men, Rick Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, died as they came to the aid of two teenage girls, one wearing a hijab, who were the target of hate speech May 26 aboard a Portland MAX train. All three men allegedly were stabbed by Jeremy Christian, who had repeatedly espoused white-supremacist views and now faces murder and assault charges.

“ I do believe that after these events I have a purpose,” Fletcher said. “ So let me be clear … it is our time to do something about this.”

Fletcher was the last to speak at the service that drew several hundred people, including law enforcement, politicians and people of different faiths to the Muslim Educational Trust Community Center. He called for preachers, pastors and rabbis “to integrate anti-racist ideology” into their services and called for White America “to collectively take up the effort to discontinue the very thing we built in the first place.”

The evening service also included prayers and remembrances of Namkai-Meche, whose father, mother, grandmother and sister briefly spoke.

The service followed a day of protest and passionate politics in downtown Portland, where a pro-Trump “free speech” rally in a federal plaza took place behind police lines that separated them from thousands of other people who showed up to protest their event.

The evening event stressed unity and included a potluck dinner where those invited helped break the fast that Muslims undertake during this month of Ramadan.

“We don’t get into a shouting match. We’re not so loud or shrill, nor do we want to be,” said Ronault Catalani, a community-center member who welcomed those who attended.

Fletcher talked about the obligation that all humans have to reach out to others who are in need.

“To be honest with you, I understand there is a wound in my neck, but I don’t understand why I’m here … and I am immensely grateful,” Cole said. As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing heroic about protecting the children.”

Fletcher wrote a poem about Muslim prejudice that won a citywide high-school competiton, and he ended his talk by reading his work.

On Monday, in another Portland suburb, The Oregonian reported that several hundred people attended a memorial service for Best.

Rev. Rick Paperini, of Christ the King Church in Milwaukie, Ore., called Best a martyr, according to The Oregonian.

“I was absolutely shocked to hear of this tragedy, but I was not shocked to hear what Ricky had done,” Paperini said. He quoted Scripture: “Love one another as I love you. No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”