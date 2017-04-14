Dean Wetter pleaded guilty March 9 to two counts of assault, according to news accounts. He was sentenced as part of a plea deal to 364 days in jail, with all the time suspended.
The husband of Heart lead singer Ann Wilson has been sentenced for allegedly choking her nephews during a concert in suburban Seattle.
Seattlepi.com reported Friday that Dean Wetter pleaded guilty March 9 to two counts of assault. He was sentenced as part of a plea deal to 364 days in jail, with all the time suspended.
Wetter will pay restitution, be on probation, undergo counseling and have no contact with the boys.
Court documents say the incident happened when then 16-year-olds were watching Heart perform in August 2016 and wanted to look inside Ann Wilson’s tour bus.
Documents say Wetter started yelling after they left the door open, allegedly punching one of them in the head and grabbing him by the throat.
When the other teen stepped in, Wetter allegedly grabbed his throat “and squeezed to the point he could not breathe.”
