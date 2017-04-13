An anti-detention group spokeswoman says as many as 750 detainees are refusing meals at the privately run Northwest Detention Center.

TACOMA — Female detainees have joined in a hunger strike to protest of conditions at the 1,500-bed Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, an anti-detention activist said Thursday.

Maru Mora Villalpando, a spokeswoman for NWDC Resistance, a group run by detainees, said as many as 750 detainees are refusing meals at the privately run detention center.

The strike entered its third day on Thursday with no sign of ending despite ongoing negotiations between detainees, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the GEO Group, the prison contractor which operates the facility.

Detainees are reportedly protesting the quality of food, facility hygiene, access to medical care, lack of recreation, and what they allege are exorbitant commissary prices. The detainees also are seeking an increase in the $1 a day they are paid for performing menial jobs around the detention center.

A group of protesters who are staying in a makeshift tent outside the detention center also say they want to eliminate immigration detention.

Among them are Alexis Erickson, 23, who said her husband, Cristian Lopez, was picked up by ICE three weeks ago and deported. She claimed her husband had been mistreated while being held at the detention center.

On Wednesday, Virginia Kice, the regional ICE spokeswoman, said the number of people refusing food at the center’s cafeteria has “fluctuated from meal to meal” but that approximately a third of the detainees were involved.

Kice said that beginning Thursday, ICE would provide specific figures on the number of detainees refusing meals after the agency’s protocol for treating inmates on a hunger strike was triggered. Any inmate who has missed nine meals, or refused to eat for 72 hours, will be counted, she said.

That protocol places those detainees under medical watch and eventually allows the detention center to involuntarily treat any detainee whose health is threatened, she said. Inmates under the protocol will be monitored and their access to the center’s commissary will be denied so medical personnel can monitor their caloric intake, Kice said.

On Wednesday, Villalpando said negotiations between the detainees, ICE and the GEO Group had been promising. She said that some detainees who had been seeking medical or dental attention have received appointments, and ICE is promising to expedite immigration-court hearings, which the detainees complain are frequently canceled or delayed.

They are also discussing the menu and the costs at the commissary, where detainees are allowed to purchase a few personal items.

On Wednesday, she estimated that about 400 detainees were refusing meals, which roughly corresponded with the estimate of one-third of the detainees provided by ICE.