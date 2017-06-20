The 30-year-old Seattle mother of four was shot and killed by police Sunday. As the investigation continues, others plan to gather to remember her.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend vigils Tuesday evening to remember Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed by Seattle police Sunday morning.

Lyles, 30, had called police Sunday to report an attempted burglary and was speaking with two officers when police say she displayed two knives. She was fatally shot in her apartment at Brettler Family Place in Magnuson Park. Her family believes race was a factor — Lyles was African American and the two officers are white.

A group of Seattle teachers and school staff members wore Black Lives Matter shirts to school Tuesday and plan to gather at Magnuson Park at 5 p.m. before marching to a larger rally outside Brettler Family Place at 6 p.m.

Three of Lyles’ children attend three Seattle schools. The Seattle teachers union encouraged its members to wear Black Lives Matter shirts and stickers and said in a statement that it stands in support of the three schools “as they work within their communities to heal.”

Kim Fergus is among those in the crowd with her daughters, ages 4 & 7. She said, like #CharleenaLyles, she deals with mental illness. pic.twitter.com/bJMlf5HEMD — Jessica Lee (@jessleeST) June 21, 2017

Stan Strasner, an educator in South Seattle, on tonight's vigil: pic.twitter.com/9kS5lylX11 — Maya Sweedler (@mayasweedler) June 21, 2017

The crowd is now chanting "SPD, you can't hide, we can see your racist side" https://t.co/WuusE7f849 pic.twitter.com/9uW2EurvP3 — Jessica Lee (@jessleeST) June 21, 2017

Lyles’ family members are expected to speak at the larger rally outside Brettler Family Place, at 6940 62nd Avenue Northeast.

Reporters Jessica Lee and Maya Sweedler will be tweeting from both rallies.

On Tuesday, the Seattle King County NAACP released a statement calling for the Seattle City Council and Mayor Ed Murray to hold a public hearing where Lyles’ family and community members can question Seattle police Chief Kathleen O’Toole about the fatal shooting.

“At the root of all of these interactions, is the dehumanization of people of color. The headlines immediately following Charleena’s death mentioned she was armed and had mental health issues,” the organization said in a statement.

“But Charleena was much more than that. She was a human being; a mother, a sister, and a dedicated member of the community. She was scared. But even if she wasn’t any of those things, she was still a young woman who deserved to have her humanity recognized by the police that showed up at her door and ultimately killed her.”