Investigators say the deceased, a male, has been dead for six to 12 months. The circumstances that led to this death remain unknown.

Authorities are investigating after a city-hired crew found human remains in a wooded area of Snoqualmie on Friday.

The crew, which was scoping out the area north of Highway 202 and the Snoqualmie Parkway for potentially building a new trail, alerted police at 9:45 a.m., city officials said in a news release. Investigators confirmed the remains were human and male.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he had been dead for six to 12 months, the release says.

That office will formally identify the man and determine his manner and cause of death.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is also investigating.