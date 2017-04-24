Some people take to the streets in protest. But what does everyone else do? We’re interested in your stories.

You know the May Day visuals in downtown Seattle: black bandannas over faces. Guy Fawkes masks. Signs saying, “We are ungovernable.” Rocks being thrown. Blast balls.

Then there’s the rest of the region.

Tell us, what will you be doing this Monday, May 1? What does May Day mean to you?

Contact Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com.

Include your name and phone numbers — the latter not for publication, but interviewing.