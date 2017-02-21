The mayor will give his annual address from the Idris Mosque in North Seattle.

Mayor Ed Murray will address Seattle residents from the Idris Mosque in North Seattle during his annual State of the City speech at 9:30 a.m. today.

The address will be broadcast at the Northgate Community Center, Seattle City Hall council chambers, on the Seattle Channel and in a live-streaming broadcast on Murray’s Facebook page.

The election of President Donald Trump, who as a candidate called for a registry of Muslims in the U.S., has brought an outpouring of support for the North Seattle mosque, which will be a backdrop for the mayor’s speech.