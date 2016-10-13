We've put together resources, ranging from transportation agencies to public utilities, with the latest information for staying prepared.

Here’s a list of resources to monitor how the stormy weather impacts the region.

Live forecast:

The National Weather Service posts watches and warnings for Western Washington here. Also, follow the agency’s Seattle branch on Twitter at @NWSSeattle.

For information on river flooding in King County, look here. Also, sign up for alerts.

School schedule changes:

Information on cancellations and different operating hours is here.

How to prepare:

Get an emergency kit ready. King County Emergency Management offers tips for stocking it.

Make a plan and practice it with your household. Locate an interior room that can be used as shelter during high winds.

Secure loose gutters and shutters.

Clean storm drains.

Make a list of items outside that must be tied down or put away.

For live information on emergency shelters and safety tips, the Red Cross urges people to download its mobile application.

The National Weather Services provides preparation help here.

Lost power? Here’s what to do:

Report outages by using Puget Sound Energy’s mobile application or online form. But first, check already reported outages with this map.

Seattle City Light also reports outages with this online map. That utility says to report outages to the Customer Service line at 206-684-3000. Or, call the Outage Hotline at 206-684-7400.

Here are some tips on how to stay safe and keep your home secure.

During power outages, cell phones & cordless phones may die but a corded landline may work. Be #RedCross ready: https://t.co/MLID3agdOR — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) October 13, 2016

Use flashlights, not candles. Major risk of fire during outage. Stock up on batteries. Get prepared: https://t.co/29Cf2qO2qr pic.twitter.com/1IJ9dY7z4N — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) October 14, 2016

For drivers and commuters:

Sound Transit and King County Metro Transit advise commuters to sign up for email and text alerts with service changes. Also, follow @kcmetrobus and @SoundTransit for live updates.

State transportation officials report delays and collisions with @wsdot_traffic.

Checkout what Road Services is doing to prepare for the storms. Don't forget to sign up for our Road Alerts: https://t.co/gYoHJVkrsw https://t.co/uIav3UoPVx — KC Road Services (@kcroads) October 13, 2016

Information from the Seattle Times archives was included in this post.