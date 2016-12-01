The city's police department is directing donors in two ways to contribute in memory of Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic-violence call Wednesday night.

1. To support his legacy, donors can go to any Wells Fargo bank, or visit Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers’ website, according to the department. The website says all funds will go directly to Gutierrez’s family, which includes a fiancée and children.

2. To help fund Gutierrez’s memorial service, donors can make checks out to “Tacoma Police Department” to any police station, or they can mail them to the department at 3701 S. Pine St., Tacoma, WA, 98409.

Police have not yet made plans for the ceremony, The (Tacoma) News Tribune reports. They plan to talk Friday with Gutierrez’s extended family, many of whom were traveling to Washington from Nevada and Georgia.

Gutierrez, 45, who joined the department in 1999, was killed while responding to a domestic-violence call. The suspect was killed by police Thursday morning after an 11-hour standoff in which two children were used as human shields, authorities said. The children were unharmed. Here is the full story.

Throughout Thursday, people visited a memorial at the police department’s headquarters and took to social media to express their condolences. Dozens attended two evening vigils to mourn.