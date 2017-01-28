The demonstration mirrored others at airports nationwide, following Trump's executive action barring entry to the U.S. for immigrants from seven Muslim countries and all refugees. Shortly before midnight, police began detaining protesters at the local airport. Some officers wore riot gear and deployed pepper spray.

Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Trump signed an executive order to suspend entry of all refugees for 120 days, bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and block U.S. entry for 90 days for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The order quickly reverberated across the U.S. and the world. Some people on flights found themselves detained upon arrival.

Activists, politicians and others gathered at airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, nationwide to denounce the policy.

A federal judge in New York blocked part of the president’s order Saturday evening.

By early Saturday evening, six people had been detained at Sea-Tac, according to a Port of Seattle official. Of those, two were released and allowed to enter the U.S., while four were to be sent back to their place of departure. A U.S. District Court judge granted a stay to prevent two of the four from being sent away.

Shortly before midnight, police began detaining protesters at the local airport. Some officers wore riot gear.

Update, 3:30 p.m.:

Gov. Jay Inslee and other elected officials held a news conference at the airport to denounce Trump’s order, calling it poorly coordinated, reckless and un-American.

“These people couldn’t run a two-car funeral,” Inslee said of the White House. “It is a train wreck. It can’t stand. We’re drawing the line here at Sea-Tac.”

Update, 5:00 p.m.:

A group of about two dozen protesters standing outside the airport offices — chanting “Let them in” — soon grew to include about 1,000 people.

“We will not tolerate the racist and illegal executive order banning refugees and immigrants from certain countries,” a Facebook page for the Seattle event says. “We will stand up for immigrants.”

About 1000 pro-immigrant protesters chanting, singing making way thru SeaTac airport pic.twitter.com/s1geVlGqjK — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

Popular sign at SeaTac protest pic.twitter.com/slCulsNoOt — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

Protesters sitting in leave path for travelers to get to screening areas pic.twitter.com/ZcJOnG4yFJ — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

Some travelers give protesters thumbs up, seem to feel solidarity pic.twitter.com/eruSW8cnTQ — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

Port police watch SeaTac protesters pic.twitter.com/C2SiDxkr4L — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

Cries of #LetThemIn are echoing around @SeaTacAirport. So proud of Washington's 7th District right now. We will not be silent. pic.twitter.com/kNXrg1g2fW — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 29, 2017

By early Saturday evening, six people had been detained at Sea-Tac, according to a Port of Seattle official. Of those, two were released and allowed to enter the U.S., while four were to be sent back to their place of departure.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Zilly granted an emergency stay to prevent two of the four from being sent away.

ACLU lawyers at SeaTac, helped win court order keeping some detainees from being sent back to where they came from pic.twitter.com/oVCpxSrkQX — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

We are working right now to get answers on what’s happening at #seatac. This ban is counter to so much of what WA holds dear. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 29, 2017

Crowd has gotten huge, loud here at #seatacprotest pic.twitter.com/gCuNhQvB72 — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 29, 2017

Update, 6:55 p.m.:

For roughly 30 minutes, police asked that light-rail trains not stop at the airport.

Update to the Update: Light rail is now running at Seattle-Tacoma airport. It has been halted because of the protest https://t.co/xA5E4ZXkx4 — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) January 29, 2017

After the temporary closure, King County Executive Dow Constantine tweeted Sound Transit and Metro Transit officials will meet Monday “to evaluate and develop a clear protocol moving forward.”

Thank you to everyone who texted and messaged me about the Sound Transit stoppage tonight. — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) January 29, 2017

Light rail should run when and where people need it, and request to stop should go up to senior level. — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) January 29, 2017

Update, 7:30 p.m.:

A federal judge in New York blocked part of Trump’s order, ordering that refugees and others trapped at airports across the U.S. should not be sent back to their home countries.

But the judge stopped short of letting them into the U.S. or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of the president’s actions, The Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the crowd at Sea-Tac remained strong.

#seatacprotest now sitting outside a security gate again as they protest what's being called a #MuslimBan. https://t.co/Eo2cO701YP pic.twitter.com/l2ocCEL2i4 — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 29, 2017

Seattle police guarding area at security checkpoints where #seatacprotest has parked. https://t.co/Eo2cO701YP pic.twitter.com/Y7CgSuDRyI — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 29, 2017

"We're not leaving till you let them go!"#SeatacProtest still here as they attempt to block all security checkpoints.https://t.co/Eo2cO701YP pic.twitter.com/IlJji82pLj — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 29, 2017

Port of Seattle spokesman Peter McGraw said the crowd size was shrinking.

Update, 11:50 p.m.:

Protesters attempting to block a security checkpoint began to clash with police officers, some of whom were wearing riot gear.

Officers detained several people.

A spokesperson for the airport could not immediately be reached.

Two #seatacprotest participants have been detained by police that I've seen. Reinforcements arriving with riot gear. https://t.co/Eo2cO701YP pic.twitter.com/QEdVLh9tOw — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 29, 2017

Police arresting several #seatacprotest earlier. Number of protesters has significantly died down https://t.co/Eo2cO701YP pic.twitter.com/6lvoAUd30u — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 29, 2017

Information from the Associated Press and Seattle Times archives contributed to this report.