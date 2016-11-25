As the small city of Hoquiam considers a key permit for a proposed terminal that would move millions of barrels of crude oil through Grays Harbor, opponents are raising concerns about the potential for oil spills and impacts on tribal fishing rights.

Westway Terminal, recently renamed Contanda, wants to expand its existing methanol facility to receive up to 17.8 million barrels of oil a year and store up to 1 million barrels of crude oil.

The project would bring crude oil by train from the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana or diluted bitumen from Alberta where it would be stored in tanks and then loaded onto tankers or barges for shipping to refineries in the Puget Sound area or California.

The Quinault Indian Nation and environmental groups say the environmental and safety risks are too great. They’re urging Hoquiam to deny the project a shoreline development permit.

Houston-based Contanda says the project would bring jobs and economic benefits to the region and the facility would be built to the strictest local, state and federal safety and environmental protocols.

“We’re confident that we can safely build and operate the facility in a way that protects our employees, our neighbors, and the environment, using the environmental impact statement as a guide,” Contanda spokesman Paul Queary said in a statement.

“We look forward to receiving permits from the city so we can start construction, put people to work, and provide the community with tax revenue and other economic benefits,” he added.

An environmental review completed by the state and Hoquiam in September proposed dozens of measures to offset or reduce impacts, but said there would be significant impacts to tribal resources and to health and safety if a crude oil spill, fire or explosion occurs that could not be avoided even with such measures in place.