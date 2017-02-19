There are a number of depictions of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln throughout the Seattle area that honor our past presidents.

Presidents Day is the federal holiday celebrated every year on the third Monday in February.

It’s popularly thought of as honoring George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Before it went into effect in 1971, the birthday of the nation’s first president, George Washington — Feb. 22 — was the federal holiday.

In the Seattle area, there are a number of depictions of Washington and Lincoln.

Washington’s image is on every state flag, the state seal and in relief on the backs of many chairs in Olympia.

He stands tall atop a pedestal at the University of Washington to the west of Red Square.

Lincoln’s bust is in a clear, protective case at the former Lincoln High in Wallingford.

The bronze bust sculpted in 1964 by Avard Fairbanks is on the east side of the school. It’s the president pre-beard.

The school is scheduled for a two-year renovation beginning later this year.

He’s also a popular figure for re-enactors including Fritz Klein, of Springfield, Ill., where the 16th president lived and is buried.