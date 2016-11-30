A fresh wreath on the Aurora Bridge honors King County bus driver No. 2106, Mark McLaughlin, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 27, 1998.

By
Seattle Times staff photographer

From the archives: 3 die when shooter causes Metro bus to plunge off Aurora Bridge (Nov. 27, 1998)

Bus Drivers Honor One Of Their Own — Memorial For Mark Mclaughlin

Rider Shoots Driver; 2 Dead, Dozens Hurt — Bus Careens Off Bridge — Murder-Suicide A Possibility

Alan Berner