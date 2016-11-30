A fresh wreath on the Aurora Bridge honors King County bus driver No. 2106, Mark McLaughlin, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 27, 1998.
From the archives: 3 die when shooter causes Metro bus to plunge off Aurora Bridge (Nov. 27, 1998)
Bus Drivers Honor One Of Their Own — Memorial For Mark Mclaughlin
Rider Shoots Driver; 2 Dead, Dozens Hurt — Bus Careens Off Bridge — Murder-Suicide A Possibility
