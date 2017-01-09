Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m., authorities said.
Authorities are investigating a fire that erupted early Monday morning at a Bothell home, according to a tweet from the Bothell Police Department.
Emergency officials arrived at the home in the 19300 block of 127th Avenue around 4:20 a.m., the department tweeted.
Police said the home’s owner was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The extent of injuries, if any, was not immediately reported.
This story will be updated.
