Authorities say the homeowner was in his house about 8 a.m. and went to check on the property next to his when the shooting occurred.

Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a home intruder Saturday morning.

KOMO-TV reported that the shooting occurred on East Trails Road in Belfair just after 8 a.m.

Sheriff’s Lt. Travis Adams says the man owns both properties and runs a business out of a building on the second property.

When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he found a screen off the window and the door kicked in.

The homeowner shot and killed a male intruder inside.

It is unclear whether the intruder was armed. No additional details have been released.