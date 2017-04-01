Authorities say the homeowner was in his house about 8 a.m. and went to check on the property next to his when the shooting occurred.
Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a home intruder Saturday morning.
KOMO-TV reported that the shooting occurred on East Trails Road in Belfair just after 8 a.m.
Authorities say the homeowner was in his house and went to check on the property next to his when the shooting occurred.
Sheriff’s Lt. Travis Adams says the man owns both properties and runs a business out of a building on the second property.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- AG sues Tim Eyman for $2M, says he profited from campaigns
When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he found a screen off the window and the door kicked in.
The homeowner shot and killed a male intruder inside.
It is unclear whether the intruder was armed. No additional details have been released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.