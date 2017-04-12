Of the 38 people living at the camp, near the West Seattle Bridge in Sodo, eight accepted offers of emergency shelter from city outreach workers. The rest moved elsewhere, according to city officials.

The last residents of a long-standing homeless encampment under the Spokane Street Viaduct in Seattle were evicted Wednesday.

Of the 38 people living at the camp, near the West Seattle Bridge in Sodo, eight accepted offers of emergency shelter from city outreach workers. The rest moved elsewhere, according to city officials.

Citing safety concerns, Seattle officials ordered the area cleared after an April 6 fire that destroyed two motor homes.

While the fire did not damage the highway, an area stretching from East Marginal Way South to Colorado Avenue South will be fenced off while work crews complete needed maintenance work, said Seattle Human Services Department spokeswoman Meg Olberding.

The removal, the latest in a series in Sodo, serves as a reminder of the number of people living in their vehicles across Seattle. Last year’s One Night Count of the homeless put the number at around 900.

Many of them congregate in Sodo on side streets and in makeshift camps under the viaduct. An emergency plan to create “safe lots” where people living in their vehicles could legally park was scrapped last year amid concerns over rising costs.

Still, city officials see progress in the city’s efforts to draw homeless out of potentially dangerous areas.

Several people removed from the Spokane Street camp this week accepted some form of services from city outreach workers, said Scott Lindsay, public-safety adviser to Mayor Ed Murray.

Since forming earlier this year, outreach workers with city’s Navigation Team have made contact with 291 homeless people, Lindsay said. Around 116 accepted offers of “alternative living arrangements,” he said.

Outreach teams will continue to offer services to homeless living in Sodo. The city has no immediate plans to clear other camps located under the viaduct, officials said.

