Holocaust survivor Joshua Gortler spoke in Seattle this week at a Holocaust remembrance event. He explains there are plenty of Holocaust deniers out there. But we must remember that horror in order to seed good works today.

Joshua Gortler was 3 years old in 1939 when the German army marched into his small hometown, Tomaszow Lubelski, in southeastern Poland and changed the course of his life.

He told his story Tuesday at The Summit on First Hill before an audience of mostly Jewish people old enough to know something about the pain he spoke of.

None of us knows when our world might turn upside down, but it happens to people around the world again and again. And sometimes on a scale that surpasses understanding.

Gortler is a longtime, successful Seattle resident, and he is also a survivor of the Holocaust, the Nazi attempt to exterminate the world’s Jews. Six million European Jews were killed in a fit of racial cleansing. It is a horror the world should never forget, and yet there are people who deny it happened.

Monday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, so this week people have been revisiting memories and considering how the lessons of that tragedy apply to the present.

Gortler held up a copy of a book written by the historian Deborah Lipstadt, who began her career at the University of Washington in the 1970s. The 1993 book, “Denying the Holocaust: The Growing Assault on Truth and Memory,” is one of several she wrote on the subject.

Gortler reminded his audience of a piece of graffiti scrawled just last month at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The graffiti read: “The Holocaust is Fake History.”

There is evidence. There are witnesses. There is his own life.

Gortler believes there are three categories of survivors and suffering. First, people who lived through the extermination camps, people who survived by going into hiding, and, finally, people like him, who escaped.

Tomaszow had a significant Jewish population, and the Germans gathered them together and issued them yellow stars. While they were being confined to one area, his grandfather, an elder in the community, arose one morning and said it was time for prayers. He said the women needed to separate themselves from the men, but there was not enough room for that, so he walked outside the space they were held in. Later he was found hanging from a tree upside down.

Gortler and everyone else were loaded onto cattle cars and taken to another town, where they were fenced in. Gortler was with his mother, father and older brother when a gentile who was a business partner of his father helped them cut the fence and escape.

Briefly they hid with gentiles, then they made their way to the Russian lines, and when the Russians retreated, his family and others went with them.

Russia, he said, was the only country that opened its doors to fleeing Jews. Once inside Russia, Jewish refugees were loaded onto trains and transported across the country to Siberia. The Russians admitted Jews, he said, because they wanted slave labor.

The refugees were plagued by diseases and had so little food that they would scavenge potato peels thrown out by Russian army cooks. He was 5 or 6 years old when they were moved again, this time to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where they lived in a hut with a mud floor.

After the war, the family found that its home and business in Tomaszow had been taken over by non-Jews, and Jews were not welcome.

His father had seven siblings and they were all dead. His mother had eight siblings and they were all dead.

The family made their way to a refugee camp in partitioned Berlin, where they lived while countries debated their fate. Shiploads of Jewish refugees were turned away from the United States and from British-run Palestine. “No country wanted the Jews,” Gortler said. Gortler said we should reflect on that cruelty when we think about our response to people who are displaced by tragic circumstances today.

Finally, in 1951, his family received visas to come to the United States.

Beginning in 1969, Gortler spent 38 years with Kline Galland, which runs two Seattle facilities for seniors, the Kline Galland Home and The Summit at First Hill. Ten years ago, he retired as CEO to become chairman of the Kline Galland Foundation. He plans to step down in June.

At Tuesday’s event, Gortler read the famous quotation from Martin Niemoller, a Protestant minister who spoke out against Adolf Hitler. Niemoller’s message was that if we don’t speak up for people outside our group when they are being oppressed, we may eventually find ourselves in their shoes.

Gortler said he hopes that all of us, when we pass, will do so knowing we have made the world better.