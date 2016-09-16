Patrol No. 1, the 98-year-old wooden vessel that had become Marc Landry’s life passion, was demolished Thursday by the Port of Port Townsend after a lengthy legal tangle. Various owners had spent $300,000 on the vessel.

Patrol No. 1, the 98-year-old vessel that once guarded Seattle’s waters as it chased bootleggers and saved men overboard, was demolished Thursday by the Port of Port Townsend after a long legal tangle with its owner.

Marc Landry, 58, says he had spent $78,000 in materials trying to restore it over the past eight years.

Two other previous owners of Patrol No. 1 say they had spent $176,000 and $40,000, respectively, on the boat.

Now that investment of some $300,000 is gone.

Landry had fought the bureaucracy, and the bureaucracy won.

His travails with the Port were previously told in The Seattle Times.

“It all started with a lie,” Landry says. “They build up lies and fabricate everything. Can you imagine the pleasure this boat would have given?”

He was barred by the Port from witnessing the end of Patrol No. 1.

Pete Langley, who owns a foundry in the town, watched the boat being razed.

“It’s very sad,” he says. “I understand that Marc’s not the most likable guy. But the boat didn’t do anything. It doesn’t deserve to be thrown into the Dumpster. There was no urgency to destroy the boat.”

Patrol No. 1 had been moved to a long-term storage yard, and there seemed to be plenty of other space around it.

In an earlier email, Langley had told the Port’s commissioners and Sam Gibboney, the agency’s executive director, “There are better things for staff to be doing than destroying that vessel and or the need for the precious piece of dirt it sits on.”

In a statement, Gibboney said that Landry had been given two months to remove the boat and made “three informal settlement proposals” to avert demolition.

But, she said, Landry “opted to pursue protracted and unsuccessful legal maneuvers.”

Gibboney said, “We take very seriously our obligation to maintain Jefferson County’s maritime culture and heritage. However, we must fulfill our fiduciary duty to the public to conscientiously and diligently manage the unique properties and operations entrusted to us.”

The 55-foot boat was launched in 1918 and worked first for Seattle’s old Harbor Department and then for Seattle Police until its retirement in1961.

Its equipment included rifles, a machine gun and pumps for fighting fires.

In its early days, Patrol No. 1 protected the waterfront terminals from “pirates” who “roamed the bay all night.” During Prohibition it chased whiskey smugglers. It was used by the mayor and city officials to meet important dignitaries arriving by boat.

Ironically, last weekend the town celebrated its 40th Annual Wooden Boat Festival. It is also where the Northwest Maritime Center is located to “celebrate our maritime culture.” The nearby Port Hadlock is headquarters for the Northwest School of Wooden Boat Building.

Says Langley, “What’s the point of all that if you’re not supporting the care of these old vessels?”

Landry had dreams for Patrol No. 1, which he says was less than a month from being able to go on the water: “Go fishing. Crabbing. Shrimping. Take people out on day cruises.”

Now those dreams are literally crushed.