The Department of Veterans Affairs has authorized wide-ranging exemptions from a federal hiring freeze to enable many open health-care positions to be filled.

A Friday memorandum from the department’s acting secretary, Robert Snyder, grants exemptions in dozens of different job classifications, ranging from doctor to food-service worker.

President Trump on Monday signed the executive order to freeze federal hiring, and veterans organizations and members of Congress are concerned it could hamper VA efforts to fill open positions and improve service.

Currently, the Puget Sound VA Healthcare System has more than 570 open positions.

“Our nation’s veterans should not be made to sacrifice any more than they already have while you review federal hiring,” stated a letter sent to Trump on Wednesday by more than 50 members of Congress, including Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats. “For years, VA has faced chronic medical personnel shortages, particularly rural areas.”

In Washington, as in other parts of the nation, veterans have complained of long wait times for services, and Trump, during his campaign, harshly criticized VA performance.

Trump’s executive order did allow for public-safety exemptions. The VA’s acting secretary, Snyder, in his memorandum, defined that to include positions required for the health and safety of veterans.

Snyder also authorized exemptions for “critical support positions” that include those involved with leasing and construction projects in some cities, as well as positions that involve training health-care providers and assistance in veterans’ burials.

In a written statement, Garry Augustine, executive director of Disabled American Veterans Washington headquarters, said he was pleased with the VA exemptions. But the organization states the hiring freeze still could impact veterans’ efforts to gain disability and other benefits.

“There are more than 389,000 disability claims pending and more than 450,000 veterans awaiting appeals decisions — many seriously ill and injured — and delaying these decisions can negatively impact eligibility for the health care and benefits they earned,” Augustine wrote. “We hope President Trump will consider the potential impact this freeze will have on veterans and fully exempt the VA.”