The Democratic presidential nominee is set to headline an Oct. 14 fundraising event at Paramount Theater, with guest speakers Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Hillary Clinton will hold a political fundraiser in Seattle next week.

The Democratic presidential nominee is scheduled for an afternoon appearance on Oct. 14 downtown at the Paramount Theater, according to her campaign. Clinton last visited the area in March, before Washington state’s Democratic caucuses.

The price to attend the upcoming event, to be held at an undetermined time, ranges from $250 to $27,000, the campaign says. Hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis of Seattle are set to take the stage, too.

The event comes after a Seattle Times report on Monday highlighted data that show nearly all of the city’s residents who contributed to Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries have not given money to another candidate.

Sanders won a landslide victory over Clinton in the state’s caucuses, and Seattle ranked No. 1 among 50 biggest U.S. cities for per capita contributions to his campaign, an analysis showed. He attracted thousands for a rally at Seattle’s KeyArena on March 20. He also visited Spokane and Vancouver.

Two days later, the former secretary of state visited. She gave a speech in Everett, met with tribal leaders in Puyallup, attended a high-priced fundraiser in Medina and headlined a public event at Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School. It was her first public campaign visit in Washington since she announced her presidential bid.

Clinton’s rival, Donald Trump, most recently rallied supporters in Everett on Aug. 30. Before that, the Republican presidential nominee spoke to crowds in Spokane and Lynden, Whatcom County, in May.

In an August survey by independent pollster Stuart Elway, Clinton had 43 percent of the support in Washington compared to Trump’s 24 percent.

According to a Facebook page, more than 250 people said they were interested in the Oct. 14 event, as of late Monday. Some commenters criticized the high price of tickets, and they want Clinton to announce a local public event.

No further details on Clinton’s upcoming visit were immediately available.