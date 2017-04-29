The man was in his 50s and died of natural causes within 24 hours before he was found Friday, deputies said.
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Authorities are investigating after a hiker found the body of a man on a popular trail in the Columbia River Gorge on Friday.
Deputies with the Hood River County sheriff’s office say the man was in his 50s and died of natural causes within the last 24 hours.
Deputies say the man had been staying at the nearby Tenas Camp campsite.
His name hasn’t been released.
