The location of slide is about 1.5 miles away from the site of the March 2014 landslide that killed 43 people in Oso.
The section of Highway 530 near Oso that closed Friday because of a slow-moving landslide has reopened after days of monitoring found no further movement.
The state Department of Transportation said on its website that both directions of Highway 530 near the Snohomish County town reopened Wednesday afternoon.
The road was closed Friday night as a precaution because officials said the slope where the slide was located moved about 4 feet last week between Tuesday and Saturday.
Transportation officials said it has not shown any measurable movement since then.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
The location of the current slide is about 1.5 miles away from the site of the March 22, 2014, landslide that killed 43 people.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.