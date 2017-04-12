The location of slide is about 1.5 miles away from the site of the March 2014 landslide that killed 43 people in Oso.

The section of Highway 530 near Oso that closed Friday because of a slow-moving landslide has reopened after days of monitoring found no further movement.

The state Department of Transportation said on its website that both directions of Highway 530 near the Snohomish County town reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed Friday night as a precaution because officials said the slope where the slide was located moved about 4 feet last week between Tuesday and Saturday.

Transportation officials said it has not shown any measurable movement since then.

