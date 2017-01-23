The critically acclaimed film about three black, female aerospace pioneers shows how hidden prejudice hurts all. And that should inspire us to break down barriers in our own lives.

Helping America live up to its promise for everyone usually involves difficult conversations and hard work, but it can be uplifting, too, with moments of joy.

I’ve been thinking about that since I saw the movie “Hidden Figures.” It was entertaining, but also educational and done in a way that allowed just about everyone to leave the theater feeling good.

It’s the true story of three mathematicians who triumph over barriers placed in their paths because they are women and because they are black, and who make significant contributions to the American space program in the 1960s.

The three are infinitely likable, but what caught my attention was that the movie’s lessons about sexism and racism went deeper than pinning the problems on bad people. The villain was and is a system that all kinds of people go along with, that normalizes bias to the point that it becomes invisible to those who aren’t constantly and directly harmed by it.

Ultimately, of course, we are all diminished when equality is denied to any group of people for the benefit of another. Or, as the story shows, we are made better as a nation when more people are free to develop and use their talents.

The three women were part of a group of mathematicians hired in a moment of desperation. The country was engaged in World War II, which meant a shortage of male workers at home and an increased need for people who could build the machines needed for war.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt wanted aircraft production increased from 3,000 planes a year to 50,000 a year, and that required a lot of hiring, both of people to design the planes and of workers to build them. Industries and government agencies struggled to find enough workers and eventually turned to women to fill some of those positions, white women at first, but eventually black women, as well.

But it took more to open those doors than the obvious need for workers. The great labor leader A. Philip Randolph and other black leaders threatened a march on Washington, D.C., if black workers continued to be shut out of wartime jobs.

Roosevelt issued executive order 8802 in 1941, which ordered the desegregation of the defense industry. Here in Seattle, Boeing was slow to follow that order, but hired its first two black women in 1942. Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates recently wrote about Boeing’s history with racism.

The people in charge initially couldn’t imagine women riveting or welding or working as engineers. It’s easy to say that’s just the way it was back then, but there were plenty of people who knew that was not the natural order of things. Most people just didn’t listen. That should be a lesson for us today — to pay attention to people who challenge our ideas of just what normal is.

Women today have access to a broader range of jobs but are still paid less for doing the same work. Why is that normal? And black Americans are unemployed at twice the rate of white Americans. Why is that normal?

Maybe too few people question their assumptions.

The black women “computers,” as they were called, got their start during World War II working at the Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory in Virginia. They were kept on afterward to work on the space program, which was fueled by fear of the Soviet Union’s achievements in space. Desperation opened the doors and desperation kept the doors open.

In the movie, the black women work in a separate building because, well, that was normal. When one of them is relocated to the main building because the space program couldn’t do without her calculations, she still had to run across the campus to use the colored women’s restroom.

That was ridiculous. In the movie, when the head of the project realized that’s why valuable time was being lost, he tore down the “colored” sign.

We don’t have signs anymore, but we still have barriers. I hope people who leave the theater with a warm glow will also leave inspired to look for those barriers and tear them down, wherever they show up.

That will feel even better than a movie.