QUINCY, Grant County — Volunteers in the Quincy area are being sought to sort and distribute food for a joint food bank Thursday, sponsored by Microsoft and 2nd Harvest of Spokane, in partnership with organizations throughout Grant County.

Volunteers sort the food donations and repackage them for distribution to local families.

Food distribution will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center, 101 S.W. F St. Volunteers start work about 11 a.m.

Their job is to break down the large packages of donations, get the distribution line ready and hand out the food.

No appointments are required to receive food, and no documentation is necessary.

This is the second year 2nd Harvest has teamed with Microsoft and other organizations to distribute food throughout Grant County.

The partners travel to different cities each month, sometimes visiting more than one community a month. It’s the third distribution in Quincy.

The September distribution will be Sept. 28 in Grand Coulee, and the October distribution is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Coulee City.

Two food banks were scheduled in August, the first at Royal City on Aug. 17.

Volunteers packaged 6,821 pounds of food, which was distributed to 218 families in the Royal City area.

“All food is donated to 2nd Harvest by generous farmers, ranchers, orchardists, packers, shippers, wholesalers, brokers and retailers,” wrote Jack Eaton, project manager at the Columbia Data Center in Quincy.

Royal City recipients received fresh vegetables including potatoes and cucumbers, fresh fruit including cherries, prepackaged salad and spinach, crackers, salad dressing, apple juice, “Dave’s Killer Bread (in abundance),” desserts and more, Eaton wrote. Volunteers came from the Royal City Food Bank and AWR (Awareness Within Ruralities) in Royal City.

Other volunteers came from Microsoft Data Center operations in Quincy, NTTdata Data Center in Quincy, WSU Extension-SNAP Education program, Quincy and Moses Lake community health centers and OIC of Moses Lake and Yakima, along with several Royal City residents.

The 2nd Harvest mobile food banks travel throughout northern Idaho and Eastern Washington.

The organization also sponsors a monthly distribution in Moses Lake, among others.

A schedule is updated weekly and is available by phone at 509-252-6270.