Greg Bennick decided to create his own aid program, One Hundred for Haiti, a nonprofit run by a handful of volunteers in an entirely informal way.

Punk rock made Greg Bennick care about social and political issues and is maybe why he decided he should do something to help people in Haiti.

Haiti, the poorest country in the hemisphere, has far more than its share of problems, from natural disasters like this week’s hurricane to political turmoil. Images from the nation draw empathy and a desire to help, so I wasn’t surprised by an email last month from Bennick, who wanted to talk about his efforts.

I was curious, though, and when I heard from him again as Hurricane Matthew bore down on the island, I agreed to meet with him at All City Coffee in Georgetown.

Bennick, 45, is the founder and executive director of One Hundred for Haiti, a nonprofit run by a handful of volunteers in an entirely informal way. I’ve come to appreciate the importance of data-driven, tested interventions, but that’s not Bennick’s way.

His philosophy is to just jump in and do something. “Having no clue is OK,” he said. In fact, he said, in whatever he does in life, “I never have the answer before getting started.”

In his work life, Bennick preaches that message to everyone. He’s made a career of inspirational speaking and spoken-word performances. He gives the speeches to organizations that want to inspire their workers, and the spoken-word performances at punk-rock and heavy-metal concerts.

Bennick grew up on the East Coast, and when he was in middle school decided he wanted to become the world’s best coin collector, so he got his school to add coin collecting to its after-school programs.

But the assignments got mixed up, and he was sent to to a class on juggling and performing. He loved it, and cites that error as an example of how much of his life has been charted by accidents.

Bennick committed himself to the stage and started getting paid at 14. His parents both have advanced degrees and weren’t pleased that their son wanted to be a performer, but he stuck with it and came to Seattle in 1991 to study theater at Cornish College of the Arts.

He also got involved in the punk-rock culture with its messages against the isms that afflict the world and its do-it-yourself ethos. Now he juggles, does comedy, speaks and entertains with an eye toward helping people be more connected and encouraging them to use their time for the benefit of other people.

In 2010, an earthquake devastated Haiti. Bennick was visiting friends on the East Coast and heard that some old friends were filling their boat with supplies and sailing to Haiti. He asked to join them, and he was moved by what he saw.

“I got home and thought I needed to do something more,” he said. People are drawn to help when there is a disaster, he said, and there is always a new disaster somewhere, but to move on, to not follow up, is it’s own kind of disaster.

So he sent out a message asking for donations, hoping he could get $1,000 from 100 people or businesses. He called the effort One Hundred for Haiti.

Bennick got $2 from one person, then $10 from another and more small donations, mostly from people he knew from the music world. He figured out on the fly what to do with the money. He wanted to focus not on relief aid but on development projects that Haitians could do for themselves and that would have continuing benefit.

Bennick sends money to Haitians he trusts and concentrates on two projects: building cisterns to provide clean water and supporting efforts to reduce rape and other violence against women and children.

I’m not writing as a plea to support his work. You should always make that choice carefully and for yourself. (The rating services CharityWatch and Charity Navigator can help you find organizations that operate in Haiti or do other work you value.)

What interested me is his message that “through determined commitment, you can make a difference.” Bennick chose to get involved with Haiti directly, and maybe there is something you care about enough to fill a gap you see.

You don’t have to stand on the sidelines.