Last year, an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at UWMC sickened five people, including two who died.

Patients at the University of Washington Medical Center (UWMC) have again been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease believed to have been acquired at the hospital, including a woman in her 20s who died Friday.

In the new round of cases traced to the same hospital building, UWMC reported that a man his 40s was in the process of being discharged. His case was reported to the health agency Wednesday.

The woman’s case was reported to Public Health — Seattle & King County on Thursday. The agency said in a news release Friday morning that the woman was “very ill, had multiple underlying conditions, and it is not yet known whether Legionella was a cause of death.”

The patients’ medical histories suggest exposure to Legionella, a severe type of pneumonia, occurred while they were hospitalized at UWMC, according to a Public Health news release.

Legionnaires’ disease occurs when people breathe in mist or vapor contaminated with the bacteria. Healthy people exposed to the bacteria typically don’t get sick, but it can be dangerous, even deadly, to people older than 50, former or current smokers and particularly those with weakened immune systems.

“It is a very challenging and difficult organism to eradicate from building water systems,” Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer at Public Health, said at a news briefing Friday.

He said the outbreak doesn’t represent a risk to public health and is rarely spread person to person.

A third patient, a man in his 60s whose case was also reported to Public Health on Thursday, has been diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia, but he appears to have been infected in the community and not at UWMC, according to Public Health. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

He and the other man were being treated with antibiotics, Dr. Tom Staiger, medical director at UWMC, said at the news briefing.

Cases typically occur two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Last year, UW Medicine officials installed filters, flushed water systems and took other steps at the hospital to prevent the spread of Legionella bacteria.

For a while, signs in the Cascade Tower — the same building affected this time — warned patients not to use drinking fountains and sinks. Coffee stands and other vending areas were shuttered.

Sinks and ice machines were among the places where the bacteria was found last year.

As an investigation began into the source of the current cases, Public Health reported Friday that UWMC is working to protect patients, visitors and employees by limiting exposure to water sources, including tap and shower water, while they investigate the source of the bacteria. In addition, bottled water is being used for drinking.

Last year, a Legionella infection was detected during an autopsy of a woman in her 50s who had been a UWMC patient. A man in his 50s also died.

Duchin said an examination was underway to determine if additional steps beyond those taken after last year’s outbreak are needed.

Staiger said an extensive monitoring and testing system was implemented after that outbreak.

He said the precise source of the current outbreak has not been identified, but the medical center anticipates being able to answer that question and, in consultation with Public Health and outside experts, deal with the problem.

“Patients and staff safety are our utmost concern,” Staiger said.

Legionnaires’ disease is reported in about 5,000 people a year in the U.S.

The disease was first identified after an outbreak in 1976 sickened many people attending an American Legion meeting in Philadelphia.