One of eight children in Washington hospitalized this fall with a mysterious, polio-like illness has died, state health officials said Monday.

One of eight children in Washington hospitalized this fall with a mysterious, polio-like illness died Monday, state health officials said.

The child, one of three still admitted to Seattle Children’s, was not identified by gender, age or county of residence. The cause of death was not yet determined, said Julie Graham, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Health.

“It’s just so sad,” Graham said.

All of the children, who ranged in age from 3 to 14, were suspected to have a condition known as acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a neurological illness that causes a range of symptoms, including paralyzed limbs. However, none of the children has been confirmed to have AFM.

The children came from King, Pierce, Franklin and Whatcom counties, health officials said. The first case was seen in mid-September and the most recent was in mid-October.

There has been an uptick in cases of AFM nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause of the condition, which targets the spinal cord, is unknown, but can be linked to various viruses and germs.

In Washington, five children affected this fall have been released from the hospital and are recovering. Two remain at Seattle Children’s. Hospital officials said families declined to discuss the situation.

The CDC is investigating the cluster of cases and an update on the investigation is expected early Tuesday.