Virginia Mason Health System and CHI Franciscan Health say the deal would expand access and improve health-care quality and safety for patients.

Virginia Mason Health System and CHI Franciscan Health have joined in a clinical partnership that officials from both systems said would expand access and improve health-care quality and safety across the Puget Sound region and along the Interstate 5 corridor.

Details are still scant, but the affiliation is expected to allow Tacoma’s CHI Franciscan to establish additional services in Seattle while enabling Virginia Mason to increase its presence to the south.

“This is all about patients in our community,” Dr. Gary Kaplan, Virginia Mason’s president and chief executive, said Tuesday.

Kaplan and Ketul Patel, CHI Franciscan’s chief executive, said the move may allow patients at both institutions to seek care in new locations.

“We’re in very, very early stages of what this will look like,” Patel said.

The executives said they’ll take several months evaluating the systems and designing changes.

The deal is described as an affiliation, not a merger, and no money is being exchanged, they said. Virginia Mason has collaborated with CHI Franciscan before to offer radiation-oncology services at that system’s hospital in Federal Way.

The Virginia Mason nonprofit health system includes a group practice of more than 500 doctors and a 336-bed Seattle hospital. It also includes Yakima-based services, including the 226-bed Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. CHI Franciscan is a nonprofit system with more than 2,200 medical staff members and more than 1,100 acute-care beds.