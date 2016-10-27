The clinic will offer free medical, vision and dental care.

More than 4,000 people in Washington state will gain access to free dental, vision and medical care during the four-day Seattle/King County Clinic at KeyArena.

Summer Ellenberger, a mother of two, said many of her fillings fell out and she missed last year’s event by only a couple of days.

Ellenberger said she arrived Wednesday evening at 9:30 p.m. to join the line of patients needing care. “I can’t even describe it,” she said. “It’s a blessing.”

A patient waiting area, situated this year in the Fisher Pavilion, opens at 12:30 a.m. each day. For the past two years, hundreds of patients camped out and lined up early in hopes of obtaining care. Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days, so organizers encourage people to come earlier in the week.

Last year’s clinic helped 4,010 people.