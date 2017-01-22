Tet in Seattle, a Vietnamese celebration for the Lunar New Year, tackles health issues with free screenings, information and insurance enrollment for the community.

For the third year in a row, the Tet in Seattle Vietnamese celebration for the Lunar New Year has included a health fair to provide screenings, information and insurance enrollment for the community.

Tiffany Truong, 22, the co-director of the health fair, said that the fair served 150 people last year.

Volunteers from Swedish Medical Center, the University of Washington, Seattle University, International Community Health Services and others offered free blood-pressure, cholesterol and blood-sugar-level checks, while providing nutritional information and insurance help.

Truong said the health fair grew out of a Swedish Medical Center study, which identified health needs including diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol in local Asian American populations.

“I like being able to talk to people but also hear their story,” said Truong, who recently graduated from the University of Washington and intends to go to medical school. “It’s really interesting to see the people here at the Seattle Center, accessing free health services — just to see what our community is able to provide.”