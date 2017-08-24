Officials say a rabid bat was found Tuesday at a Ballard intersection. Last week, a rabid bat was found in Green Lake Park.

A rabid bat was found at a Ballard intersection in Seattle on Tuesday, less than a week after another rabid bat was found in Green Lake Park, according to public-health officials.

A pedestrian came across a sickly looking bat on a sidewalk at Northwest 73rd Street and Eighth Avenue Northwest on Tuesday afternoon, says a news release issued Thursday by Public Health — Seattle & King County. The pedestrian immediately contacted animal control, but the bat died before officials arrived at the intersection, the release says.

The bat tested positive for rabies at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory on Thursday, according to the news release.

Anyone who came into contact with the bat should contact Public Health immediately: 206-296-4774. If you think your pet came in contact with the animal, contact your veterinarian.

A rabid bat was found at Green Lake Park on the evening of Aug. 17.

Rabies can be life-threatening but treatable, if caught early.