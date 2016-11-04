Eight of nine Washington children hospitalized this fall with a mysterious, polio-like illness have been confirmed to have acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.

Eight of nine Washington children hospitalized this fall with a mysterious, polio-like illness have been confirmed to have acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The number does not include a 6-year-old Bellingham boy who died this week, federal and state health officials reported.

The cause of the Oct. 31 death of Jonathan Daniel Ramirez Porter, known as Daniel, is still under investigation, but officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ruled out AFM, a neurological illness that causes limb weakness and lesions on the spinal cord.

The boy’s grandmother, Mitzie De Guzman, said Daniel’s family suspects he had a reaction to multiple vaccines required for school admission, plus a flu shot, given Sept. 28, more than two weeks before the child fell ill on Oct. 15. He was admitted later to Seattle Children’s and included in the cluster of suspected AFM cases.

“Hospital officials said ‘No, no, no,’” De Guzman said.

There’s no connection between AFM and vaccination, officials with the Washington State Department of Health have said. Serious or life-threatening vaccine reactions are very rare, according to h the CDC.

The cause of AFM remains unknown. It has been associated with several viruses, including enteroviruses, adenoviruses and West Nile virus.

Health officials planned a news conference Friday afternoon to provide further details.