A rabid bat was found at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac on Tuesday near the old lifeguard shack.

A visitor reported the bat appeared sick. It was euthanized and later tested positive for rabies, health officials said.

“Anyone who touched or had contact with the bat or its saliva could be at risk of getting rabies, which is almost always fatal once symptoms begin,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, chief of communicable disease for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Fortunately, rabies can be prevented if treatment is given before symptoms appear, so identifying anyone who has had contact early is important.”

If you or your child had any contact with the bat on Monday or Tuesday, call Public Health immediately at 206-296-4774.

Two rabid bats were found less than a week apart in Seattle earlier this month.