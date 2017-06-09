Rabid bats are the latest in very rare health threats facing Puget Sound residents this year.

First it was the hantavirus-carrying deer mouse, then raccoons excreting an “Alien”-like disease, and, in the latest threat from small mammals, rabid bats have been found in Snohomish County.

No people have contracted rabies from the bats, according to Snohomish County officials. But the county health department has sent out a warning and advice on how to remove bats safely from homes or garages — even though human rabies is exceedingly rare in Washington.

The state Department of Health (DOH) has reported only two human cases of rabies in Washington since 1985, the last in 1997.

Rabies virus can be transmitted when an infected bat bites or scratches a person (or pet), or comes into contact with mucous membranes in a person’s eyes or mouth, according to state health officials. Bites may not be noticed because bat teeth are very small.

Any contact with a bat should be considered a possible rabies exposure, the state health department advises. “Do not release the live bat or throw out a dead bat, unless your local health department has told you that it will not be necessary to test the bat,” DOH says.

Of bats tested in Washington, 3 percent to 10 percent are identified as rabid. DOH says this represents a skewed population of sick or injured bats. In the wild, DOH estimates that less than 1 percent of bats are actually rabid.

Instructions for removing bats, rabid or not, emphasize never using your bare hands and not refrigerating, freezing or killing a live bat.

If you do try to capture a bat, wear leather or thick rubber work gloves. If the bat is still flying, use a broom or tennis racket to gently knock it down. The brain needs to be in good condition for testing, DOH notes, so don’t smash the bat’s head.

Put the bat in an empty can, box, or food-storage dish with air holes in the container. If the bat is dead or injured and not flying, pick it up with a shovel or dust pan and place it in the container, according to DOH instructions. Then contact your local health or animal-control department.

Earlier this year, two cases of the very rare hantavirus were reported in King County, including one fatality. No additional cases have been reported.

Last month, health officials reported that a King County toddler may have contracted a very rare disease linked to roundworms found in raccoon droppings.

The toddler was home and recovering, health officials said, likely from Baylisascaris, a disease produced by microscopic roundworm eggs.

The disease can only be contracted if people swallow dirt or materials contaminated with raccoon droppings containing the eggs. The roundworm’s larvae have a tendency to invade the spinal cord, brain and eye of humans, resulting in permanent neurological damage, blindness or death, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The mother of the sick toddler recently told the West Seattle Blog about the family’s ordeal, in hopes, she said, of educating others. She said her 20-month-old son is improving “by the minute” but still getting therapy and neurological checkups.