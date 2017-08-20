If you came in contact with the bat, call Public Health - Seattle & King County for information on treatment.

A rabid bat was found at Green Lake Park on Thursday evening, and health officials are trying to get in touch with anyone who might have made contact with the animal Wednesday or Thursday.

Call Public Health – Seattle & King County immediately at 206-296-4774 for information on preventive treatment.

Rabies can be life-threatening, but treatable if caught early.