Bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease have been detected in University of Washington Medical Center (UWMC) devices used to heat and cool patients during heart surgery, the same type of machines linked to different types of deadly outbreaks in other hospitals.

Three so-called heater-cooler units, devices used during surgery to maintain a patient’s temperature, tested positive, UW Medicine officials said Monday. The discovery came during an investigation of at least four recent cases of Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia, including two patients who died.

Similar heater-cooler units recently were tied to deadly infections at a central Pennsylvania hospital. But this appears to be the first public report of Legionella bacteria tied to the machines.

“Legionnaires’ disease has not been previously proven to be transmitted in this fashion,” Tina Mankowski a UW Medicine spokeswoman said in a statement Monday.

Hospital officials said the water in the machine doesn’t come into contact with the patient’s blood at any time during the process. But the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 32 patient infections associated with the heater-cooler units between 2010 and 2015 and indicated that transmission of bacteria was possible.

“Although the water in the circuits does not come into direct contact with the patient, there is the potential for contaminated water to enter other parts of the device or transmit bacteria through the air,” FDA officials wrote.