The county’s new health grading system will rate restaurants on an aggregate score of four recent health inspections.

Starting this week, residents in West Seattle will get a fresh view into food-safety practices at their local restaurants.

King County public-health officials on Tuesday will unveil newly designed food-safety signs featuring the county’s new health-grading system.

Years in the making, the new grading system will rate the county’s more than 11,000 permanent food businesses based on an aggregate score of four recent health inspections. Under the previous rating system, each restaurant’s health grade was based on a single assessment by county health inspectors.

The new grading system will reflect how a restaurant scored in critical areas such as properly controlling food temperatures and using safe serving practices. Under the new system, zero is a perfect score. A restaurant can be closed if it amasses 90 points or more.

Depending on the results, a restaurant may be ranked excellent, good, fair or needs improvement on signs, which could feature smiley-face emoji in shades of green and yellow.

Dow Constantine and other county officials will unveil the new signs and their final design at the West Seattle Fish House at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.