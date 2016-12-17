The mumps outbreak in King County, up to 83 confirmed and probable cases, has moved into Seattle, where one case has been reported.

The mumps outbreak in King County has moved into Seattle, with public-health officials confirming one adult case in the city.

In all, the total number of cases in the county as of Friday stood at 19 confirmed and 64 probable.

Auburn, where the outbreak started, has 67 of those cases. The remaining cases were spread among Kent, Federal Way, Covington, Pacific, Black Diamond, Bellevue, Algona and Des Moines.

Most of the infected are kids and 70 percent of the King County cases are reported in people whose vaccines are up to date. The vaccine works, on average, in 88 percent of the population.

Statewide, seven probable or confirmed cases have been reported in Pierce County, two in Spokane County, and one in Yakima County.

Symptoms of the contagious, viral disease include fever, headache and swelling of the cheeks and jowl. An infected person can spread the virus through coughing or sneezing, and by hand contact.