New Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said the VA needed to act now, noting that the vast majority of veterans who have killed themselves had not been connected to VA care.

New Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, in congressional testimony this week, committed to offering urgent mental-health services for at-risk veterans with other-than-honorable discharges.

A directive is expected to be released in the next few months.

“This is a good step forward,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., who this year co-sponsored House legislation that would authorize the VA to provide mental-health services to veterans with other-than-honorable discharges.

Shulkin initially announced the expanded coverage at a Tuesday House hearing.

On Wednesday, he said the additional coverage should not wait for legislation to pass Congress. Shulkin said the VA needed to act now, noting that the vast majority of veterans who have killed themselves had not been connected to VA care.

“This is a national emergency that requires bold action,” Shulkin said. “Far too many veterans have fallen victim to suicide, roughly 20 every day.”

Veterans in this group include thousands of service members who served in combat duty and may have then struggled with mental-health issues or other problems that resulted in an other-than-honorable discharge. The Army, for example, since 2009 has dismissed — for alleged misconduct — 22,000 combat veterans diagnosed with mental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries.

Under current federal law, veterans who fall below the threshold of an honorable discharge may have to submit to a VA review of whether they engaged in “willful and persistent misconduct,” and if so, whether that makes them ineligible for health care or disability benefits.

Kilmer said “too many veterans are struggling with mental-health issues and don’t have access to the medical professionals that could help them heal.”