A person was diagnosed with active tuberculosis on campus.

The University of Washington and Public Health — Seattle & King County wants to screen more than 100 people who may have come into contact with a person who had active tuberculosis while on campus. This is unrelated to a case last year.

Public Health will determine if others have contracted the infectious disease on campus through a TB skin test.

About three months ago, 66 inmates in the King County Jail system were screened for tuberculosis due to an infectious inmate.