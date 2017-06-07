A person was diagnosed with active tuberculosis on campus.
The University of Washington and Public Health — Seattle & King County wants to screen more than 100 people who may have come into contact with a person who had active tuberculosis while on campus. This is unrelated to a case last year.
Public Health will determine if others have contracted the infectious disease on campus through a TB skin test.
About three months ago, 66 inmates in the King County Jail system were screened for tuberculosis due to an infectious inmate.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.