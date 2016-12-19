At least 35 patients in American hospitals have died since 2013, including at least 18 at Seattle’s Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Three senior executives at scope maker Olympus Corp., which is under federal investigation for its role in superbug outbreaks, including one at Seattle’s Virginia Mason Medical Center, repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when questioned recently about internal company emails.

The Tokyo executives declined to answer questions about the correspondence during depositions Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in a civil case against Olympus, according to lawyers representing Virginia Mason and a patient’s widow.

The company emails, first reported by Kaiser Health News and the Los Angeles Times, are key to several pending lawsuits against Olympus and could be relevant to the ongoing federal probe.

They show that Susumu Nishina, one of the three executives deposed, told the company’s U.S. managers in February 2013 not to issue a broad warning to American hospitals despite reports of scope-related infections in Dutch, French and U.S. hospitals.

At least 35 patients in American hospitals have died since 2013, including at least 18 at Virginia Mason, after developing infections tied to tainted Olympus duodenoscopes — flexible, lighted tubes used to peer deep inside the body.

More than 25 patients and families have sued Olympus for wrongful death, negligence or fraud. Among them is Theresa Bigler of Woodway, whose husband, 57-year-old Richard Bigler, died in 2013 after an infection attributed to Virginia Mason.

Last year, the hospital announced it would join with Bigler to seek damages from Olympus America.

Legal experts said it’s not uncommon for corporate executives to exercise their constitutional right against self-incrimination in civil lawsuits when separate criminal charges are possible. While not indicative of guilt, that legal move does indicate concern about what prosecutors could do with any testimony, the experts said.

“There is a real danger you end up saying something an aggressive prosecutor would seize on,” said Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor and white-collar-crime defense attorney in Chicago. He isn’t involved in the Olympus cases.

In addition to Nishina, the company’s chief manager for market-quality administration at the Tokyo headquarters, the other two executives questioned were Hisao Yabe and Hiroki Moriyama, court records show. Yabe appears to be the highest-ranking official among the three, serving as an executive officer in charge of the medical-manufacturing improvement division, according to the company’s website.

The three executives were recently deposed at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo by lawyers representing Virginia Mason and Bigler.

A separate federal investigation into Olympus surfaced in March 2015, when the company said it received a subpoena from investigators that “seeks information relating to duodenoscopes that Olympus manufactures and sells.”

A year later, in March 2016, Paul Fishman, the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, said the scope-related investigation was continuing. The focus of the probe was not specified, and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment further for this story.

The emails could figure in the civil case and federal investigation because they show that a month after Olympus alerted European customers in January 2013 that a scope it manufactured could become contaminated, it decided not to broadly warn U.S. customers.

In a Feb. 6, 2013, response to a question from a U.S. Olympus executive about whether American hospitals should be warned, Nishina replied it is “not need[ed] to communicate to all the users actively” because a company assessment of the risk to patients found it to be “acceptable.”

Nishina said, however, that a U.S. executive could respond to inquiries from a customer. Nishina, Yabe and Moriyama didn’t respond to requests for comment sent through their lawyers.

Olympus said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Previously, the company has said that patient safety is a top priority and it was working to address any scope-related issues. The company recalled its duodenoscopes in January and made repairs over several months to reduce the risk of infection.

Duodenoscopes are threaded down a person’s throat to diagnose and treat digestive tract problems such as gallstones, cancers and bile-duct blockages. The tip of the snakelike device has proven difficult to clean even when following the manufacturer’s instructions, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs can spread from one patient to another.

Although infections have been tied to scopes made by other companies, Olympus dominates the market and its scopes remain in wide use.

In California, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, as well as Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, have reported infections linked to Olympus scopes.

In a court filing in the Washington state case, Olympus “denies it is liable to plaintiff in any manner” and said the alleged injuries to Richard Bigler “may have been the result of unforeseeable circumstances and reasons beyond the control” of the company.

Olympus said Virginia Mason failed to follow instructions for cleaning the scopes.

At Virginia Mason, 39 people became infected from contaminated Olympus scopes. The hospital said the patients who died had other underlying illnesses.

Rando Wick, an attorney representing the hospital, said it was disappointing that Olympus executives refused to answer questions, but he said it lends support for Virginia Mason’s case.

“Olympus in Japan knew of the dangers of the duodenoscopes not being able to be adequately disinfected even when Olympus guidelines are followed,” Wick said. “Yet they failed to notify health-care providers in the U.S. of this problem.”

John Gagliardi, a Seattle attorney representing the Bigler family, agreed it was a significant development. “You only take the Fifth if you think you could be in real trouble,” he said.

Next month the attorneys said they are scheduled to depose Olympus executives in the U.S.