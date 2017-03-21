Two cases of measles have been confirmed in King County, and health officials say those in the South Lake Union area in mid-March may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

A King County man and infant with the measles may have exposed others to the highly contagious disease in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood last week, according to local health officials.

The 6-month-old and the infant’s father, both King County residents, recently traveled to Asia, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. Neither had been vaccinated.

Before they were diagnosed they may have exposed others at the following Seattle locations, dates and times:

Amazon Houdini Building, 300 Boren Ave. N.: March 14, 9:20 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; March 15, 9:20 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; March 16, 9:20 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; March 17, 9:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amazon Roxanne Building, 202 Westlake Ave. N.: March 17, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AMLI 535 Apartments (lobby and elevators), 535 Pontius Ave. N.: March 14, 9:10 to 11:15 a.m., 12:40 to 3:15 p.m., 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.; March 15, 9:10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., 5:45 to 8 p.m.; March 16, 9:10 to 11:15 a.m., 12:40 to 8:45 p.m.; March 17, 9:10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; March 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods, 2210 Westlake Ave.: March 14, 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches, 208 Westlake Ave. N.: March 18, 1:30 to 3:35 p.m.

The Polyclinic Madison Center, 904 Seventh Ave.: March 16, 2:15 to 5 p.m.; March 17, 4 to 7 p.m.

Most people in King County are immune through vaccination. But if you were around the same locations as the father and child, you should find out if you have been vaccinated or had measles already.

Measles symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure. If you were exposed in this case, the mostly likely time you see symptoms, such as a fever or unexplained rash, is between March 21 and April 8, 2017. Call a health-care provider if that occurs.

Measles is mainly spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. People at highest risk include the unvaccinated, pregnant women, infants and those with weakened immune systems.

Measles is contagious from roughly four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears.