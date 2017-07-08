An Ethiopian doctor flew across the country and scheduled a last-minute drive at an annual soccer tournament and cultural celebration.

The throngs of people entering the gates of Renton Memorial Stadium were greeted with photos of Elsa Nega, an Ethiopian-Canadian mother of two. In one, she stood smiling, arms around her kids. It was taken before she learned she had leukemia.

It was the same image that inspired Dr. Ermias Aytenfisu to fly to Seattle from his home in Washington, D.C., and set up a bone-marrow drive in Nega’s name. Doctors told Nega that after her last round of chemotherapy, a bone-marrow transplant is the only thing that can save her.

“I saw her, and thought, you know, my kids are around the same age,” said Aytenfisu, a neurologist at Howard University. “Why not try to help her?”

Aytenfisu learned about Nega in a Seattle Times articlelast month. He asked his sister, a nurse in Washington, D.C., to share the article on her Facebook page in hopes of helping the family. When it didn’t get the attention he was hoping for, he looked for a way to schedule a drive.

When Aytenfisu realized the annual Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America’s (ESFNA) annual soccer and cultural conference would take place in the Seattle area this year — about two hours south of Nega’s home in Vancouver, B.C. — he persuaded organizers to let him host a drive to help Nega.

“‘What a coincidence,’ I thought,” Aytenfisu said. “That this Ethiopian football competition would be so close to her.”

The two-day event, he said, would draw thousands of Ethiopians from across the globe to Seattle. It would be the best chance to sign up many East Africans en masse for a registry to donate bone marrow.

Aytenfisu’s mother and cousin both died from cancer in the past few years, he said. He knows the impact that has on a family.

Bone-marrow matches are found in people who share a similar ethnic background with a patient. The international registry has 29 million people. Matches can be found on the registry for 97 percent of whites. But only 20-34 percent of people with “diverse ancestries” can find a match, according to Be The Match, a bone marrow registry that’s helping Nega search.

“The timing of this could not have been better,” Nega’s friend, Helen Goddard said. “This is the best possible opportunity for this, at a time when Elsa, you know, doesn’t have many weeks to go.”

In the past few weeks as media outlets from Seattle and Vancouver continue to report on Nega’s progress, there’s been a huge outpouring of support, Goddard said.

Goddard manages the “Match for Elsa” Facebook and Twitter accounts, which get up to hundreds of messages a day, she said. Some reach out, asking to set up a bone- marrow drive, while others just want the family to know they’re in people’s thoughts and prayers.

On Friday, Be The Match volunteers registered 58 people, swabbing their cheeks to collect samples. By 6 p.m. Saturday, 25 more people had signed up, said Tori Fairhurst, the organization’s community and engagement representative for Washington and Alaska.

The numbers were not huge. But the people who signed up were determined to try to help.

While a friend had her cheek swabbed, Hermela Mekonen, of Canada, talked about seeing Nega’s story circulating on Ethiopian Facebook groups.

“It’s really hard to hear about,” she said. “To know that there’s maybe 900 Ethiopians registered in Canada? That’s hard.”

Mekonnen Desta had heard of bone-marrow transplants before, but he didn’t know what it entailed until now.

“All I knew, all I know, is that it could save someone’s life,” he said while filling out a registration form.

Said Medhin Green, “If you could, why not try to save someone?”

Aytenfisu said blood specialists estimate a few thousand people would have to sign up to give Nega the best chance of finding a donor. He and Be The Match organizers knew that would be a lofty task, but they made announcements and walked around the tournament handing out educational pamphlets.

If people didn’t sign up at the event this weekend, maybe they’ll change their mind and do it online later, they hope.

“If anybody is thinking about it, or even if one person does it,” Aytenfisu said, “They’re helping.”