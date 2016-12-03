Some Group Health members have reported hourlong waits on the phone, standing-room lines at pharmacies and prescription deliveries that haven’t arrived more than a week after a mail order was placed.

Group Health Cooperative pharmacy customers have experienced delays in recent weeks waiting for prescriptions to arrive by mail, waiting on the phone to talk to a pharmacy representative and waiting in line at a pharmacy to get prescriptions filled.

The problems can be blamed on a “head to toe” update to the pharmacy system, according to Executive Vice President Erin Leff.

Leff said the new system, which went live about three weeks ago, is working well for most, but a minority are suffering longer-than-usual waits, causing anxiety and irritation.

Leff said she didn’t know how many people had been affected. Group Health, which has 625,000 members, processes about 4 million prescriptions a year, Leff said.

“Every day we are improving but we haven’t turned the corner,” Leff said. “We’re not where we want to be yet. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. This isn’t OK and we’re working hard to fix it.”

Group Health CEO Scott Armstrong sent members a letter, dated Nov. 25, saying the computer “transition didn’t go as smoothly as planned” and apologizing for any inconveniences. “You or your family members may have waited a long time to get your prescriptions, and we are very sorry for the delays,” Armstrong wrote. He vowed the new pharmacy system would eventually provide better safety, privacy and convenience.

He also encouraged feedback via email to: pharmacyfeedback@ghc.org.

Group Health is in the process of being acquired by Kaiser Permanente, a national nonprofit. A Group Health spokesman said that has nothing to do with the pharmacy delays; Group Health has been working on the update for a couple of years.

Those concerned about running out of medication should contact their primary-care physician, team member or a provider responsible for the medication, Leff said. “All providers are well-versed in how to turn around (prescription orders), often in the next day,” she said. But members should know that only Group Health’s urgent-care clinics tend to be open on weekends. Most Group Health pharmacies are closed on weekends.

If patients still have supply for a few weeks, “We are asking that they hold tight and wait,” Leff said, because she expect they will get their prescriptions soon.

Group Health has been recruiting staff to help on phones but “We’re not there yet,” Leff said.

It has also looked at extending pharmacy hours but it’s “not a switch we can turn on quickly,” she said, in terms of getting qualified people to take on those duties.

“We have teams working through the weekend to open Monday in as good a shape as we can,” Leff said.