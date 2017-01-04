Five percent of recent emergency-room visits in King County are flu-related.

King County has seen eight flu-related deaths in what is now a moderate-to-severe flu season, according to public-health officials.

Local hospitals are being hit hard as flu-related visits to hospital emergency rooms have jumped in recent weeks, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Duchin said 5 percent of recent emergency-room visits across the county are related to the flu. The preseason baseline, he said, is 2 percent. “It’s a pretty vigorous flu season happening here.”

He did not have details on the age and health conditions of the eight people who have died. Most flu-related deaths occur in people 65 and older, according to state data.

Because flu is often underreported, Duchin said the likely number of deaths attributed to complications from the flu, such as pneumonia, is probably considerably higher.

He said the current flu vaccine is “very well matched to the virus circulating” and is effective. While some may think it’s too late to get vaccinated, he urged otherwise.

Duchin said the flu season typically peaks four to six weeks after the percentage of flu-caused emergency-room visits doubles the baseline figure. The season could last another two months or more, he said. And while the vaccine takes two weeks to become effective, Duchin said there’s still time and reason to get vaccinated.

He advised people who have flu symptoms, such as fever, not to go to work and to practice good hygiene. Respiratory droplets that carry the virus can travel up to 6 feet, he said. And people can remain infectious for up to a week after they’ve apparently recovered.

Statewide, 2014-15 was the worst flu season in the last five years, with 157 laboratory-confirmed deaths associated with the flu.